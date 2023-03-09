© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Smart Nutrition: Monica Reinagel on new alcohol, sweetener studies

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Monica Reinagel, MS,LD/N, CNS, is a board-certified, licensed nutritionist and professionally trained chef and opera singer. As the "Nutrition Diva," she hosts the popular health website, NutritionOverEasy.com. Monica is the author of several books, and is a regular contributor to Scientific American, medium.com, and other publications. She joins us occasionally here on Midday's Smart Nutrition series. (courtesy photo)

Today on Midday, another edition of Smart Nutrition, our occasional series of conversations about diet and health with our good friend, the Nutrition Diva, Monica Reinagel.

Red wine can be part of a healthful diet, in moderation. New studies reassess the benefits and risks of routine alcohol consumption. (photo credit: David Gough via Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

Today, we'll discuss some new medical studies concerning two things that are a big part of many people's diets: alcohol and a popular lo-cal sweetener called erythritol.

Monica Reinagel is a licensed nutritionist and the author of six books, including Nutrition Diva’s Secrets for a Healthy Diet.  She’s the creator of the weekly Nutrition Diva podcast, which has been one of iTunes' most highly ranked health and fitness podcasts since it debuted in 2008. She also co-hosts a podcast with fitness coach Brock Armstrong called Change Academy.

Nutrition Alcoholic beverages Health
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
