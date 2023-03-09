Rousuck's Review: Sondheim's "Into the Woods" at Kennedy Ctr.

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she tells us about the direct-from-Broadway production of Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony-Award-winning fairy-tale musical, now on stage at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, DC.

Gavin Creel (left) and Stephanie J. Block in "Into the Woods" at Kennedy Center. (Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The 1987 musical, featuring music and lyrics by the late Mr. Sondheim and book by Mr. Lapine, weaves several Brothers Grimm fairy tales and other cherished fables into a moving tale of love and courage.

It's directed at the Kennedy Center by Lear deBessonet, with a cast that includes Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Gavin Creel as the Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince, Cole Thompson as Jack, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife and Montego Glover as the Witch.

Into the Woods continues its limited run at the Kennedy Center through March 19. Click the theater links for more details and ticketing information.

