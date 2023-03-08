After a fentanyl tragedy, a grieving family urges hospital test reforms
And now, a conversation about the crisis of opioid addiction.
Last fall, Josh Siems suffered a fatal, fentanyl-linked overdose on his 31st birthday. Josh’s loved ones have thrown their support behind a bill in Annapolis that would require hospitals to play a new role in addressing our state’s opioid epidemic, by testing all opioid OD admissions for the presence of fentanyl, an often-lethal additive found in street-sold opiates.
Josh’s mother, Caryl Siems and Melanie Yates, Josh’s partner, join us in Studio A…
