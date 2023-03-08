© 2023 WYPR
Midday

After a fentanyl tragedy, a grieving family urges hospital test reforms

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Siems Family_Billy_Caryl_Laney_Josh_Bob_credit_CarylSiems.JPG
The Siems family, at home, in happier times: (L-R) Billy, Caryl, Laney, Josh, and Bob. (photo courtesy Caryl Siems)

And now, a conversation about the crisis of opioid addiction.

Last fall, Josh Siems suffered a fatal, fentanyl-linked overdose on his 31st birthday. Josh’s loved ones have thrown their support behind a bill in Annapolis that would require hospitals to play a new role in addressing our state’s opioid epidemic, by testing all opioid OD admissions for the presence of fentanyl, an often-lethal additive found in street-sold opiates.

SiemsJosh wMelanieYates_credit MYates..jpeg
Melanie Yates with her friend and partner, Josh Siems. (photo courtesy Melanie Yates)

Josh’s mother, Caryl Siems and Melanie Yates, Josh’s partner, join us in Studio A…

You can join us as well. Call: 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

