© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Newsmaker: MD Gov. Wes Moore, on pursuing his policy priorities

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Wes Moore_2020Headshot_PenguinRandomHse_WIDE CROP.png
​​Wes Moore, a Democrat, was elected in November 2022 as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland. He is Maryland’s first Black governor in the state’s 246-year history, and is just the third African American elected governor in the history of the United States. (photo credit: Penguin/Random House)

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

A Democrat who bested a crowded primary field in his first run at public office, Moore won the general election handily in November 2022 to become the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland. He campaigned on a pledge to end poverty across the state and build a more secure and equitable economy for all Marylanders.

Moore is Maryland’s first Black governor in the state’s 246-year history, and is just the third African American elected governor in the history of the United States.

A combat-tested Army veteran, he is also a former educational entrepreneur, the former CEO of an end-poverty philanthropy called the Robin Hood Foundation, and a broadcaster who was the original host of the Future City series on this station. He is the author of several books, including "The Other Wes Moore," an exploration of the power of opportunity, and "Five Days" (co-authored with journalist Erica L. Green), which examines events in Baltimore following the police-involved death of Freddie Gray.

Moore was inaugurated in mid-January, and he has been in constant motion ever since.

Governor Wes Moore joins us on Zoom from Annapolis.

state_house_annapolismd.senpres.jpeg
Maryland State Government
/
The State House in Annapolis, Maryland

No phone calls today, but we welcome your questions and comments by email: [email protected], or Tweet: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Governor Wes MooreMaryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller state governmentMaryland General Assembly 2023Maryland economyMaryland PoliticsEducation
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre