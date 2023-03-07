Newsmaker: MD Gov. Wes Moore, on pursuing his policy priorities

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

A Democrat who bested a crowded primary field in his first run at public office, Moore won the general election handily in November 2022 to become the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland. He campaigned on a pledge to end poverty across the state and build a more secure and equitable economy for all Marylanders.

Moore is Maryland’s first Black governor in the state’s 246-year history, and is just the third African American elected governor in the history of the United States.

A combat-tested Army veteran, he is also a former educational entrepreneur, the former CEO of an end-poverty philanthropy called the Robin Hood Foundation, and a broadcaster who was the original host of the Future City series on this station. He is the author of several books, including "The Other Wes Moore," an exploration of the power of opportunity, and "Five Days" (co-authored with journalist Erica L. Green), which examines events in Baltimore following the police-involved death of Freddie Gray.

Moore was inaugurated in mid-January, and he has been in constant motion ever since.

Governor Wes Moore joins us on Zoom from Annapolis.

Maryland State Government / The State House in Annapolis, Maryland

