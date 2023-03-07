Daniel Hatcher's "Injustice, Inc." targets our profit-driven courts

Tom's next guest today is Daniel Hatcher. He’s a law professor in the University of Baltimore’s Saul Ewing Civil Advocacy Clinic. He's a former Maryland Legal Aid and Children's Defense Fund attorney, and has long been a scholar, advocate, and teacher on poverty and justice.

Hatcher is the author of new book called Injustice Inc: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor.

LARRY CANNER / Daniel Hatcher is a law professor who teaches at the University of Baltimore School of Law's Saul ERwing Civil Adviocacy Clinic, which trains law students to represent poor or marginalized clients. (photo by Larry Canner)

The book is a disturbing look at the hidden mechanics of America’s justice system that generate profits from the processing and incarceration of children and the poor.

Professor Daniel Hatcher will be speaking about the book at Red Emma’s Bookstore Tuesday (tonight) at 7:00. For more info on the event, click here.

