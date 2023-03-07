© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Daniel Hatcher's "Injustice, Inc." targets our profit-driven courts

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Daniel Hatcher_InjusticeInc cover-COMBO.png
Daniel L. Hatcher is Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore where he teaches a Civil Advocacy Clinic in which law students represent low-income clients. He is author of Injustice, Inc.: How America's Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor (UC Press) and The Poverty Industry: The Exploitation of America's Most Vulnerable Citizens (NYU Press). (photos credit UC Press)

Tom's next guest today is Daniel Hatcher. He’s a law professor in the University of Baltimore’s Saul Ewing Civil Advocacy Clinic. He's a former Maryland Legal Aid and Children's Defense Fund attorney, and has long been a scholar, advocate, and teacher on poverty and justice.

Hatcher is the author of new book called Injustice Inc:  How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor. 

Daniel Hatcher is a law professor who teaches at the University of Baltimore School of Law's Saul ERwing Civil Adviocacy Clinic, which trains law students to represent poor or marginalized clients. (photo by Larry Canner)

The book is a disturbing look at the hidden mechanics of America’s justice system that generate profits from the processing and incarceration of children and the poor.

He joins Tom here in Studio A…

You can join the conversation: Call 410.662.8780 email:[email protected] Tweet: @MiddayWYPR

Professor Daniel Hatcher will be speaking about the book at Red Emma’s Bookstore Tuesday (tonight) at 7:00. For more info on the event, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksUniversity of Baltimore School of LawJuvenile JusticeCriminal Justice
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
