Midday

Putin's war on Ukraine: Assessing the rising economic, human costs

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Rob Sivak, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
A view of the town of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)

Midday on Foreign Affairs continues now as Tom welcomes Eric Hontz to the program. He is the director of the Center for Accountable Investment at the Center for International Private Enterprise, a Washington based affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce and the National Endowment for Democracy.

Eric Hontz is director of the Center for Accountable Investment at the Center for International Private Enterprise, a Washington based affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce and the National Endowment for Democracy. (CIPE photo)

Mr. Hontz has worked in Ukraine for years, beginning as a Peace Corps volunteer, and continuing as a business advisor and consultant. He was a guest here on Midday about a year ago, when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, and we’ve invited him back to offer his reflections on the continuing conflict.

Eric Hontz joins us on Zoom from his office in Washington, DC.

Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayUS Foreign RelationsUkraine
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Supervising Producer on Midday
Rob Sivak
Midday's senior producer
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Midday's Editorial Producer
