Newsmaker: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
JohnnyO-Headshot-widecropscale.png
John A. Olszewski Jr. won re-election in 2022 to his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive. The Democrat and lifelong county resident previously served two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 6 (Baltimore County). (official photo)

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

Concerns about public safety are on the front burner for County residents after a fatal shooting in the heart of Towson this week and other instances of violence in the County Seat.

Also, what does the future hold for Baltimore County Public Schools? Superintendent Darryl Williams will leave in June after a controversial tenure. Teacher pay will likely be a big focus in the upcoming budget.

Ethics and accountability are also top of mind. A Blue Ribbon Commission has recommended no oversight board for the Baltimore County Office of Inspector General, and a longtime County employee and political operative is accused of embezzlement and perjury.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins Tom ion Zoom to discuss these and other county developments.

Do you have a question or comment about county issues? Join the conversation!

Email us: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore County Police, Crime, plastic bag ban, ethics, Baltimore County economy, Baltimore County development
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
