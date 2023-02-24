Newsmaker: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

Concerns about public safety are on the front burner for County residents after a fatal shooting in the heart of Towson this week and other instances of violence in the County Seat.

Also, what does the future hold for Baltimore County Public Schools? Superintendent Darryl Williams will leave in June after a controversial tenure. Teacher pay will likely be a big focus in the upcoming budget.

Ethics and accountability are also top of mind. A Blue Ribbon Commission has recommended no oversight board for the Baltimore County Office of Inspector General, and a longtime County employee and political operative is accused of embezzlement and perjury.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins Tom ion Zoom to discuss these and other county developments.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.