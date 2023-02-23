Rousuck's Review: ArtCentric's "Crowns," at Balt. Center Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday' theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today she spotlights the new ArtsCentric production of Crowns, playwright Regina Taylor's spirited musical tribute to the traditional Black church, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry.

The musical — which blends gospel, poetry, dance and dialogue — is directed at Baltimore Center Stage by ArtsCentrics artistic director, Kevin S. McAllister.

Crowns continues at Baltimore Center Stage through March 5. Click the theater link for more information.

The well-attired cast of Artscentric's "Crowns": FRONT, (L-R): Nikki Owens, Ashley Johnson-Moore, Asia-Ligé Arnold; BACK (L-R): Anitra McKinney and Anaya Greene. At Baltimore Center Stage thru March 5. (photo credit: J Fannon Photography)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.