© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: ArtCentric's "Crowns," at Balt. Center Stage

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST
Crowns_ Cast in White_BCS_photo credit J Fannon Photography.png
The cast of ArtsCentric's production of "Crowns": FRONT, L-R: Asia-Ligé Arnold, Katrina Jones, Anaya Greene, Ashley Johnson-Moore; BACK, L-R: Nikki Owens, Anitra McKinney and Ryan Gholson. Now at Baltimore Center Stage. (photo credit: J Fannon Photography)

It's time for another visit with Midday' theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today she spotlights the new ArtsCentric production of Crowns, playwright Regina Taylor's spirited musical tribute to the traditional Black church, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry.

The musical — which blends gospel, poetry, dance and dialogue — is directed at Baltimore Center Stage by ArtsCentrics artistic director, Kevin S. McAllister.

Crowns continues at Baltimore Center Stage through March 5. Click the theater link for more information.

Crowns_Cast in Hats_BCS_photo credit Fannon Photography.png
The well-attired cast of Artscentric's "Crowns": FRONT, (L-R): Nikki Owens, Ashley Johnson-Moore, Asia-Ligé Arnold; BACK (L-R): Anitra McKinney and Anaya Greene. At Baltimore Center Stage thru March 5. (photo credit: J Fannon Photography)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland TheaterBaltimore Center StageWYPR ArtsJ. Wynn Rousuck
Stay Connected
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers