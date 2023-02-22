© 2023 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Greater Baltimore? Prospects for regional city-county government

By Jayne Miller,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST
BaltCo-City_map_credit GoogleMaps.jpg
Baltimore City is one of just two "stand-alone" cities in the United States, an urban jurisdiction governed independently from its surrounding suburban county neighborhoods. Though their economies are interwoven, Baltimore County and Baltimore City have functioned as separate political entities since the mid 1800s, when the Maryland legislature split them up. Is it time to reunite them? (map courtesy Google Maps)

Today on Midday, guest host Jayne Miller explores the prospects for adopting a regional approach to governing Baltimore City and Baltmore County, and possibly reunifying them under a single regional government...

Jayne Miller_updated 2023_narrowcrop .png
Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. (Jayne Miller photo)

Since the mid 1800’s, when the Maryland legislature divided Baltimore City and Baltimore County into two jurisdictions, the two have operated more or less independently, each with its own local government, agencies, and tax system. Today, Baltimore City is one of just two "free-standing" cities in the country, unable to access resources of its wealthier surrounding county.

Why did the split happen? What shared governance is already in place? Is it time to end this separation and unite the region into a single jurisdiction, a "Greater Baltimore?"

Joining Jayne in Studio A to explore these questions are two keen observers of the Baltimore metropolitan region:

Ron Cassie is a veteran Baltiore journalist and author, and senior editor at Baltimore Magazine. He's also the author of If You Love Baltimore, It' Will Love You Back: 171 Short But True Stories," his 2020 collection of a decade's worth of articles he'd written covering the city and its environs.

Jennifer Vey is an urban policy expert and a Senior Fellow with Brookings Metro and director of the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking. She focuses on way to make communities more vibrant, connected and inclusive.

Ron Cassie_Jennifer Vey-COMBO.png
Ron Cassie (left) is an award-winning writer, author, and senior editor at Baltimore Magazine; Jennifer Vey is an urban policy expert and senior fellow at Brookings Metro, and director of its Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking. (photo credits: Bill Hughes/Jennifer Vey)

