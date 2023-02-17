Rousuck's Review: "Ghost/Writer," a world premiere at Rep Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday's theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who stops by each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she joins guest host Ashley Sterner to tell us about the world-premiere production of Ghost/Writer, the new play by Dane Figueroa Edidi at Rep Stage in Columbia.

The theater's program describes Edidi's latest work as "part history play, part ghost story." "Ghost/Writer spans time and place," it continues, "to examine the intersections of race and gender, inviting us to explore the role of love, justice and joy in a world where the spirits of the past have yet to be laid to rest."

Directed by Danielle A. Drakes, the play stars Edidi herself, along with co-star Chris Stinson.

Dane Figueroa Edidi, co-starring in the Rep Stage production of her new play, "Ghost/Writer." (Photo (c) Katie Simmons-Barth)

Ghost/Writer continues at Rep Stage through february 26. Click the theater link for more information.

Ghost/Writer is the second-to-last offering from Rep Stage. After a creative, 30-year partnership, Howard County Community College will cease hosting the professional theater company following its April 27-May 14 run of Falsettos, William Finn and James Lapine’s groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical.