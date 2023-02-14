© 2023 WYPR
Midday

"The Witch of Matongé": a noir thriller from Madison Smartt Bell

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
The Witch of Matongé-cover_Madison Smartt Bell_credit Jerome De Perlinghi.png
Madison Smartt Bell is an award-winning writer and biographer who has authored more than a dozen novels. A native of Tennessee, Bell lives today in Baltimore, Maryland, and teaches creative writing at Goucher College in Towson.

Tom's guest today is the novelist and nonfiction author Madison Smartt Bell. He’s written 13 novels, including a trilogy of historical tales about Toussaint Louverture and the Haitian Revolution, one of which, All Souls Rising, was a 1995 finalist for the National Book Award. He’s also written three collections of short stories and two biographies.

His latest book is a novel set in the gritty, turbulent quartiers of Paris. It includes a large cast of memorable and fascinating characters, and it explores power dynamics, zealotry, inequity and racism, in a series of events that unfold under the watchful eye of a mystical Roma woman named in the book's title: The Witch of Matongé

Madison Smartt Bell and Tom Hall talked about the book in January. Because their conversation is recorded, we aren’t able to take any calls or emails today.
___________________________________________________________________________

Bell's new book is published by the Concord Free Press, which gives all of its publications away for free, online, and through a network of independent bookstores that includes the Ivy Bookshop in North Baltimore.

Madison Smartt BellGoucher College
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Supervisory Producer.
