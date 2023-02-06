Baltimore Peace Movement holds its first "Peace Promise Weekend"

This past weekend was the city's first Promise of Peace weekend; three days of peace-elevating events organized by the Baltimore Peace Movement.

Two of the founders of this community-based, non-profit organization (which last November changed its name from Baltimore Ceasefire 365) join us to reflect on the weekend events and their group's new mission focus.

Erricka Bridgeford and Letrice Gant are also Executive Director and Deputy Director, respectively, of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. That’s a non-profit volunteer organization that since 1995 has been providing free conflict resolution services to communities across the city.

Sloane Brown / Baltimore Peace Movement co-organizers Erricka Bridgeford (left) and Letrice Gant, shown at a March, 2018 Baltimore Ceasefire fundraiser hosted by Homegrown Baltimore. (photo by Sloane Brown for Baltimore SNAP)

Erricka Bridgeford and Letrice Gant join us now on Zoom.



