Midday

Baltimore Peace Movement holds its first "Peace Promise Weekend"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
A poster affirming the new themes of the Baltimore Peace Movement, formerly known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365, which held its first of four annual weekend events this past weekend (February 3-5) to encourage residents of Baltimore to work for peace, an end to violence, and healing for people whose lives have been shattered by violent crime. The "Peace Promise Weekend" also introduced the Baltimore Peace Movement's new emphasis on community mediation and non-violent conflict resolution. (image courtesy Baltimore Peace Movement)

This past weekend was the city's first Promise of Peace weekend; three days of peace-elevating events organized by the Baltimore Peace Movement.

Two of the founders of this community-based, non-profit organization (which last November changed its name from Baltimore Ceasefire 365) join us to reflect on the weekend events and their group's new mission focus.

Erricka Bridgeford and Letrice Gant are also Executive Director and Deputy Director, respectively, of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. That’s a non-profit volunteer organization that since 1995 has been providing free conflict resolution services to communities across the city.

Baltimore Peace Movement co-organizers Erricka Bridgeford (left) and Letrice Gant, shown at a March, 2018 Baltimore Ceasefire fundraiser hosted by Homegrown Baltimore. (photo by Sloane Brown for Baltimore SNAP)

Erricka Bridgeford and Letrice Gant join us now on Zoom.

