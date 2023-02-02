© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Newsmaker: Howard Co. Executive Calvin Ball, on a busy second term

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
Calvin Ball_HoCoCE_at MACo_01.06.23.jpg
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, who in 2018 became the first African American ever elected to that office, easily won re-election in 2022. Last month, Ball was elected president of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), an organization whose mission is to help elected officials across the state of Maryland to work on regional solutions. (photo courtesy MACo/HoCoGov)

Tom's next guest today is Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

In November, he was elected for a second term to lead Maryland’s sixth largest county.

Funding for Howard County Schools is a front-burner issue, as is the project to mitigate or prevent future flooding in Ellicott City.

Calvin Ball joins Tom today in Studio A to discuss these and other issues he's working on in his second term.

You can join the conversation! Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

