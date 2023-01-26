© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Dayvon Love on the LBS legislative agenda for Annapolis lawmakers

By Tom Hall,
Malarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersRob Sivak
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Dayvon Love_LBS photo.jpeg
Dayvon Love is co-founder and public policy director of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, a Black community-based social justice advocacy group in Baltimore. (photo courtesy LBS)

And now, a focus on Maryland politics.

Yesterday, the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus announced its priorities for the 2023 General Assembly, the state's annual 90-day lawmaking session that convened earlier this month in Annapolis.

Those priorities include legislation around licenses for cannabis growers and sellers, education issues, minority business enterprise programs, health care and housing issues.

Dayvon Love joins Tom now. He’s the co-founder and public policy director of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, an African American advocacy organization in Baltimore.

Dayvon Love discusses his organization’s legislative agenda for Annapolis lawmakers.

Your comments or questions are welcome: Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2023Leaders Of A Beautiful StrugglecommunityBlack Baltimore
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
