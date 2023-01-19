Rousuck's Review: "Broadway Bound" at Vagabond Players

It's time for another visit with Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Broadway Bound, the late, great Neil Simon's Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated 1986 comedy, getting a new production now at Baltimore's Vagabond Players theater.

Andy Belt (left) and Isaiah Mason Harvey in Neil Simon's comedy, "Broadway Bound" at Baltimore's Vagabond Players. (photo (c) Nicolle Walker)

Simon's semi-autobiographical comedy — the last in his so called "Eugene Trilogy" — follows on the heels of Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues in exploring the creative evolution of a young artist named Eugene — the playwright's stand-in for himself — as a comedic writer.

Steve Goldklang directs the Vagabond Players cast, which features: Andy Belt as Stan; Isaiah Mason Harvey as Eugene; Mike Ryals Ilani (as Alternate for Eugene and Stan); Jacqueline Irving (as Alternate for Blanche); Jeff Murray as Ben; Holly Pasciullo as Blanche (Alternate for Kate); Thom Peters as Jack; Anthony Rufo (as Alternate for Jack and Ben); and Amy Jo Shapiro as Kate.

Broadway Bound continues at Vagabond Players through January 29th. Click the theater link for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

