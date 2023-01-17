Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth.

A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth.

Faith P. Leach is Baltimore City's Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health and Human Services, and oversees the city's Squeegee Collaborative initiative to provide employment alternatives to young squeegee workers. (photo courtesy Deputy Mayor's Office)

But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore City Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health and Human Services. She oversees the program that went into effect last week to provide alternatives for Squeegee workers in Baltimore. Part of that program includes banning the practice of squeegeeing at a half a dozen intersections in the city. Part of it includes incentives and opportunities for the squeegee workers that will allow them to find sustainable work.

Faith Leach joins us on Zoom from her office in City Hall.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.