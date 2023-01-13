CEO Mark Hanson: The new era for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

We open this segment of Midday with music by Antonin Dvorak, from his Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World") performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Joining Tom now is Mark Hanson. Last spring, he was appointed the President and CEO of the BSO, and job number one for him was hiring a new music director. In July, the BSO announced it has signed a five year contract with Jonathon Heyward, a 30 year-old African American musician who grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. He will become the first Black maestro to lead a major symphony in the United States.

Mike Morgan/© Mike Morgan / MMP Mark C. Hanson, President and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Photo by Mike Morgan

Mark Hanson joins Tom in Studio A…

