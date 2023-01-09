© 2023 WYPR
Midday

The Atlantic's Russell Berman on the bitter fight for GOP Speaker

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published January 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
House Spkr Kevin McCarthy 23.01.07_AP Photo_Jose Luis Magana_SCALED.png
Newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a contentious battle to lead the GOP majority in the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

It’s Midday on PoliticsWe’ve been talking about the goings-on in the House of Representatives, and the prospects for how Republicans will govern now that they have sorted out Kevin McCarthy’s journey to the Speaker’s chair.

Berman_Russell The Atlantic_crop.png
Russell Berman is a staff writer with The Atlantic. (courtesy photo)

Tom's next guest is Russell Berman, a staff writer for The Atlantic.

He joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
