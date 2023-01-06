© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Tempest" on Bethesda's Round House stage

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
The Tempest at Round House Theatre, Bethesda, MD
Eric Hissom (left) as Prospero and Nate Dendy as Ariel, in Round House Theatre's production of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." (photo credit: Scott Suchman)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the Maryland stage. Today, she tells us about the innovative production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest now on stage at Bathesda's Round House Theatre.

Adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller (of Penn & Teller fame), The Tempest is a bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s popular — and enchanting — romance, featuring music from the catalog of iconic songwriter Tom Waits, modern dance moves from Pilobolus, and a bevy of astonishing feats of magic.

The Tempest is produced in collaboration with Folger Theatre. It continues at Bethesda's Round House Theatre until January 29.
Click the Round House link for more details.

Tempest 06.png
(left-right) Ro Boddie, Eric Hissom and Megan Graves in William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," at Bethesda's Round House Theatre. (photo credit: Scott Suchman)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
