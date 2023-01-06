Rousuck's Review: "The Tempest" on Bethesda's Round House stage

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the Maryland stage. Today, she tells us about the innovative production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest now on stage at Bathesda's Round House Theatre.

Adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller (of Penn & Teller fame), The Tempest is a bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s popular — and enchanting — romance, featuring music from the catalog of iconic songwriter Tom Waits, modern dance moves from Pilobolus, and a bevy of astonishing feats of magic.

The Tempest is produced in collaboration with Folger Theatre. It continues at Bethesda's Round House Theatre until January 29.

Click the Round House link for more details.

(left-right) Ro Boddie, Eric Hissom and Megan Graves in William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," at Bethesda's Round House Theatre. (photo credit: Scott Suchman)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

