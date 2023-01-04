Mayor Brandon Scott on violence, BCFD, DPW training, hope for 2023

Today, another installment of our monthly Midday with the Mayor, in which Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom on Zoom from his office at City Hall to take questions on key issues facing the mayor, the city and the people of Baltimore.

Topics for today's conversation include Baltimore's relentless homicide rate, which topped 300 murders for the eighth year in a row, and the mayor's continuing efforts to curb the violence and improve public safety, especially in the city's most crime-ridden districts. Plus, ongoing leadership issues at the Fire Department and workforce training initiatives, and a new logo, at DPW.

