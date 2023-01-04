© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott on violence, BCFD, DPW training, hope for 2023

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published January 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Mayor BrandonScott_NewYearsEve_2023_FacebookPost_CROP.png
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, attending New Year's Eve festivities in the city on December 31, 2022. The Democrat and former City Council president was inaugurated as the city's 52nd mayor 757days ago, on December 8, 2020. (photo: Mayor Scott's Facebook page)

Today, another installment of our monthly Midday with the Mayor,  in which Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom on Zoom from his office at City Hall to take questions on key issues facing the mayor, the city and the people of Baltimore.

Topics for today's conversation include Baltimore's relentless homicide rate, which topped 300 murders for the eighth year in a row, and the mayor's continuing efforts to curb the violence and improve public safety, especially in the city's most crime-ridden districts. Plus, ongoing leadership issues at the Fire Department and workforce training initiatives, and a new logo, at DPW.

You can join the conversation by email at [email protected], or Tweet us @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
