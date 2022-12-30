Artist Dessa on music, writing and her unique performance art
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 16, 2022)
Tom's guest today is an artist who defies categorization and whose creative outlets span a number of genres. Dessa is a rapper, a composer, a poet, a writer, and the host of Deeply Human, a podcast about science. She has given TED talks and speeches about entrepreneurship and art and other topics. She’s the author of a memoir in essays called My Own Devices. Her latest book is a collection of poetry with a wild title, called Tits on the Moon.
On this archive edition of Midday, let’s listen to a conversation Tom had with Dessa in November when she was in town serving as an artist in residence at Johns Hopkins University, and giving a concert at the Ottobar in Baltimore.
Dessa joined us in Studio A.
