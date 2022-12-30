© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Artist Dessa on music, writing and her unique performance art

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakTeria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 30, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST
Dessa Black_widecrop2.png
Dessa is a Minnesota-born singer, rapper, and writer and a member of the Minneapolis-based hip-hop collective, DoomTree. A genre-defying performance artist, science advocate and intellectual, her writings have appeared in the New York Times and National Geographic Traveler. Her résumé as a musician includes performances at Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, co-compositions for 100-voice choir, performances with the Minnesota Orchestra, and top-200 Billboard hits. (courtesy photo)

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 16, 2022)

Tom's guest today is an artist who defies categorization and whose creative outlets span a number of genres. Dessa is a rapper, a composer, a poet, a writer, and the host of Deeply Human, a podcast about science. She has given TED talks and speeches about entrepreneurship and art and other topics. She’s the author of a memoir in essays called My Own DevicesHer latest book is a collection of poetry with a wild title, called Tits on the Moon.

On this archive edition of Midday, let’s listen to a conversation Tom had with Dessa in November when she was in town serving as an artist in residence at Johns Hopkins University, and giving a concert at the Ottobar in Baltimore.

Dessa joined us in Studio A.

Because this conversation was recorded earlier, we can't take any new listener questions or comments today.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsBaltimore musicJohns Hopkins Universitythe ottobarWYPR Books
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre