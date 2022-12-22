© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published December 22, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
Baskerville 1_credit Teresa Castracane.Everyman.jpg
(L-R) Bruce Randolph Nelson, Danny Gavigan and Megan Anderson in "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," now on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theater (photo by Teresa Castracane)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Baskerville 3_Teresa Castracane.Everyman.jpg
Tony Nam as Dr. Watson in Everyman Theatre's production of "Ken Ludwigs's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery." (photo by Teresa Castracane)

Today, she tells us about Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," a comic rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective in one of his most notorious cases, now lighting up the stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Laura Kepley directs the high-energy comedy, which stars Danny Gavigan as Sherlock Holmes and Tony Nam as his loyal co-investigator, Dr. Watson, with Megan Anderson, Bruce Randolph Nelson and Drew Kopas playing multiple supporting roles.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery continues in an extended run at Everyman Theatre through January 8.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
