Rousuck's Review: "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Tony Nam as Dr. Watson in Everyman Theatre's production of "Ken Ludwigs's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery." (photo by Teresa Castracane)

Today, she tells us about Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," a comic rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective in one of his most notorious cases, now lighting up the stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Laura Kepley directs the high-energy comedy, which stars Danny Gavigan as Sherlock Holmes and Tony Nam as his loyal co-investigator, Dr. Watson, with Megan Anderson, Bruce Randolph Nelson and Drew Kopas playing multiple supporting roles.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery continues in an extended run at Everyman Theatre through January 8.

