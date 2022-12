Joining Tom now is Jason Gay. He’s the sports and humor columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

His new book touches on a sport or two, but leans heavily into the humor side of the equation. It’s a set of essays called I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me: Modern Blunders and Modest Triumphs (but Mostly Blunders).

Jason Gay joins Tom in Studio A…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.