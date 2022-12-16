Midday's Annual Holiday Concert: Helicon & Friends, live at WTMD

On 88.1, WYPR, Live from the performance studio of our sister station, WTMD in Towson, it’s the annual Midday Holiday Concert with Helicon and Friends.

On Saturday, Helicon and a host of other traditional artists will present their 37th annual Winter Solstice Concerts at Goucher College's Kraushaar Auditorium, with shows at 3:30 and 7:30pm.

[Click the link to hear Helicon and friends playing a seasonal medley of God Rest You Merry Gentlemen/Christmas Eve Reel at last year's Winter Solstice Concert.]

For many of the past 37 years, the musicians have been appearing here on WYPR the day before those performances with a special musical preview.

Helicon, an acoustic trio formed in 1987 by guitarist Robin Bullock, flutist Chris Norman and master hammer dulcimer player Ken Kolodner, will be joined tomorrow by members of the Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet, which also includes Alex Lacquement and Rachel Eddy, with special returning musician, Scottish National Fiddle Champion Elke Baker.

And Charm City Junction bandleader Brad Kolodner will be joined by Alex Lacquement, Sean McComiskey and Elke Baker. The Winter Solstice Concerts will also feature six-time North American Step-Dance Champion Jonathon Srour and step-dancer Katie Ortel.

Many, if not quite all, of those folks join host Tom Hall this afternoon here at WYPR's sister station, WTMD.

In addition to today's live radio broadcast and our audio livestream at the WYPR home page, we're also streaming live video of today’s Holiday Concert on the WYPR YouTube page, so you can check us out there, too.

