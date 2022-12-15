Rousuck's Review: "Jagged Little Pill" at the Hippodrome Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the North American touring company production of Jagged Little Pill, on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Based on singer Alanis Morissette's hit 1995 album of the same name, this new Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical tells a more complex story of

"a perfectly imperfect American family," wrapped in renditions of songs from the potent, platinum-selling album.

With music and lyrics credited to Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, and book by Diablo Cody, the high-energy musical is directed by Diane Paulus, with musioc supervision by Tom Kitt.

Heidi Blickenstaff starring as "Mary Jane Healy," with the cast of the North America Touring Company of "Jagged Little Pill," at Baltimore's Hippodrome. (Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022)

Jagged Little Pill continues at The Hippodrome now through Sunday, December 18. Click the links for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.