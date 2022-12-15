© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Jagged Little Pill" at the Hippodrome Theatre

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
Jade McLeod + NorthAmTouring Co_JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022_SCALED.png
Jade McLeod and the North American Touring Company cast of "Jagged Little Pill," on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre through Dec. 18. (Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the North American touring company production of Jagged Little Pill, on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Based on singer Alanis Morissette's hit 1995 album of the same name, this new Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical tells a more complex story of
"a perfectly imperfect American family," wrapped in renditions of songs from the potent, platinum-selling album.

With music and lyrics credited to Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, and book by Diablo Cody, the high-energy musical is directed by Diane Paulus, with musioc supervision by Tom Kitt.

Heidi Blickenstaff + the North Am Touring Co of Jagged Little Pill_Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022
Heidi Blickenstaff starring as "Mary Jane Healy," with the cast of the North America Touring Company of "Jagged Little Pill," at Baltimore's Hippodrome. (Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022)

Jagged Little Pill continues at The Hippodrome now through Sunday, December 18. Click the links for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday J. Wynn RousuckWYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland TheaterHippodrome
Stay Connected
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers