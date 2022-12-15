American shoppers: Gauging their happiness; avoiding holiday scams

How important is customer service to you? In addition to valuing the quality of the product you’re buying, how much do you value the quality of service you received when buying that product?

Tom's first guest today developed a research tool that is used to track people’s overall satisfaction with their consumer experience. Claes Fornell is the Distinguished Donald C. Cook Emeritus Professor of Business at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, and the founder and chairman of the CFI Group. The tool Professor Fornell and his team developed is called the American Customer Satisfaction Index, or ACSI.

Claes Fornell joins us on Zoom from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The, Tom speaks with Angie Barnett, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland. From porch pirates who steal packages, sometimes within seconds of their being delivered, to internet scams designed to take over your computer and/or your wallet, to all manner of other larcenous schemes, the holidays present opportunities for nefarious characters to prey on folks, especially older folks. We'll talk about what we can do to guard against these scams.

Angie Barnett joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Claes Fornell is chairman of the CFI group and creator of the American Customer Satisfaction Index; Angie Barnett is president and CEO of the BBB of Greater MD. (courtesy photos)

