Reporters' Notebook: City vacants scams, climate change, education

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
sandtown_vacants.jpg
Vacant housing in Baltimore's Sandtown neighborhood. Justin Fenton, investigative reporter with WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner, joins us with the latest on ABC Capital, the target of a federal lawsuit alleging a Ponzi scheme to defraud foreign investors who are buying distressed properties in Baltimore City. (WYPR photo)

Today on Midday, it's Reporters' Notebook, and Tom catches up with three reporters to discuss some of the great reporting they have done about vacant housing, climate change remediation, and education.

Tom's first guest is Justin Fenton, from our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.  He’s been writing about the swarm of foreign investors who are buying some of Baltimore’s huge stock of vacant houses, in the hope of renovating and renting them. But they are running into a myriad of problems.

Justin Fenton joins us on our digital line.

Then, Tom is joined in Studio A by WYPR’s Baltimore County and environment reporter John Lee. He tells us about the historic community of Turner’s Station, and the challenges they are facing with chronic flooding. It’s part of John's new environmental series, Climate Change in Your Backyard.  You can find all thwe reports to date on the WYPR website.

Tom's final guest today is WYPR education reporter Zshekinah Collier. She also joins us in Studio A, to discuss some of the latest developments in the region's school systems.

JustinFenton-JohnLee-ZshekinahCollier-COMBO.png
(L-R) Justin Fenton, the Baltimore Banner; WYPR reporters John Lee and Zshekinah Collier (Fenton photo by Josh Sisk/WYPR photos)

Your comments and questions are welcome. Email: [email protected]. Or tweet us @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
