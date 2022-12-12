© 2022 WYPR
Midday

City Fire Dept. shakeup: Views of IAFF Local 964 pres. Josh Fannon

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST
Joshua Fannon_BCFD_lg Twitter.jpg
Joshua Fannon has been a firefighter for more than twenty years. He is currently a Battalion Chief with the Baltimore City Fire Department and the president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Association union, IAFF Local 964. He also serves as an associate attorney with the law firm Pinder Plotkin, LLC. (photo courtesy Mr. Fannon)

The Baltimore City Fire Department has been reeling lately following revelations contained in a damning internal report about a vacant house fire on Stricker Street last January that claimed the lives of three firefighters, the sudden resignation of Chief Niles Ford, and a meeting last week with the City Council in which department heads told members of the City Council that its fleet of vehicles is severely depleted.

To discuss these developments, Tom speaks with Joshua Fannon, a Battalion Chief with the Baltimore Fire Department, and the president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 964, the union that represents Baltimore fire officers…

Joshua Fannon joins Tom in Studio A.

We welcome your comments and questions. Email [email protected] or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Fire DepartmentBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottChief Niles Ford
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
