City Fire Dept. shakeup: Views of IAFF Local 964 pres. Josh Fannon

The Baltimore City Fire Department has been reeling lately following revelations contained in a damning internal report about a vacant house fire on Stricker Street last January that claimed the lives of three firefighters, the sudden resignation of Chief Niles Ford, and a meeting last week with the City Council in which department heads told members of the City Council that its fleet of vehicles is severely depleted.

To discuss these developments, Tom speaks with Joshua Fannon, a Battalion Chief with the Baltimore Fire Department, and the president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 964, the union that represents Baltimore fire officers…

Joshua Fannon joins Tom in Studio A.

