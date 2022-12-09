© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Allison Loggins Hull: the flutist, composer reflects on her new work

Published December 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST
Allison Loggins Hull_0937 by Rafael Rios_widecrop.png
Allison Loggins Hull is an acclaimed flutist, composer, producer, and co founder of the Flutronix. Her new song cycle, "Love Always," co-written with musician Toshi Reagon, world premieres on Sunday (Dec. 11) at the University of Maryland's Clarice Center. (photo by Rafael Rios)

Today, it’s Midday on Music.  A little later we’ll hear from the ‘cellist Amit Peled and his Mt. Vernon Virtuosi ‘Cello Gang. But we begin with the composer and flutistAllison Loggins Hull.                                                     

This Sunday afternoon, the celebrated singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon will team-up with the contemporary music ensemble Alarm Will Sound to present the world premiere of a new song cycle by Toshi Reagon and Allison Loggins-Hull. It’s called Love AlwaysIt’s inspired by the African American tradition of elders writing letters to their children.

In addition to composing, Allison Loggins Hull is also an accomplished flute player. She and the flutist and composer Natalie Joachim perform together in a duet called Flutronix. Here’s a sample of their work, from the album City of Breath. The tune is called Flock

Allison Loggins Hull joins us on Zoom from Montclair, New Jersey.

Love Always is receiving its premiere at the University of MD’s Clarice Center in College Park. The concert starts at 3:00. It features Toshi Reagon and Alarm Will Sound. Follow the link for more details.

