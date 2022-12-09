Allison Loggins Hull: the flutist, composer reflects on her new work

Today, it’s Midday on Music. A little later we’ll hear from the ‘cellist Amit Peled and his Mt. Vernon Virtuosi ‘Cello Gang. But we begin with the composer and flutistAllison Loggins Hull.

This Sunday afternoon, the celebrated singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon will team-up with the contemporary music ensemble Alarm Will Sound to present the world premiere of a new song cycle by Toshi Reagon and Allison Loggins-Hull. It’s called Love Always. It’s inspired by the African American tradition of elders writing letters to their children.

In addition to composing, Allison Loggins Hull is also an accomplished flute player. She and the flutist and composer Natalie Joachim perform together in a duet called Flutronix. Here’s a sample of their work, from the album City of Breath. The tune is called Flock

Allison Loggins Hull joins us on Zoom from Montclair, New Jersey.

Love Always is receiving its premiere at the University of MD’s Clarice Center in College Park. The concert starts at 3:00. It features Toshi Reagon and Alarm Will Sound. Follow the link for more details.