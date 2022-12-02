Rousuck's Review: "Macabaret": A spooky revue at Stillpointe Theatre

It's time again for a visit with Midday theatre critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Valerie Holt in "Macabaret" at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre. (photo by Theresa Keil)

Today, Judy shares her thoughts on Macabaret, the whimsically macabre musical revue now on stage at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre.

Written by Scott Keys and Rob Hartmann, Macabaret is a collection of humorous and sardonic story-songs, with the Stillpointe Theatre cast directed by Amanda Rife with musical direction by Stacey Antoine.

Macabaret continues at Stillpointe Theatre through December 10. Click the show link for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.