Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Macabaret": A spooky revue at Stillpointe Theatre

Published December 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
(L-R) Meghan Taylor, Joseph Mulhollen, Derek Cooper and Jayné Harris, in Stillpointe Theatre's production of "Macabaret" (photo by Theresa Keil)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theatre critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Valerie Holt in "Macabaret" at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre. (photo by Theresa Keil)

Today, Judy shares her thoughts on Macabaret, the whimsically macabre musical revue now on stage at Baltimore's Stillpointe Theatre.

Written by Scott Keys and Rob Hartmann, Macabaret is a collection of humorous and sardonic story-songs, with the Stillpointe Theatre cast directed by Amanda Rife with musical direction by Stacey Antoine.

Macabaret continues at Stillpointe Theatre through December 10. Click the show link for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
