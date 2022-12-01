© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

NEWSMAKER: Rep. Steny Hoyer on the Democrats' new cast of leaders

Published December 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST
Steny Hoyer, 83, is a Democrat who has been the U.S. representative for southern Maryland's 5th congressional district since January, 1981. He has been House Majority Leader since 2019. Hoyer is the dean of the Maryland congressional delegation and the most senior Democrat in the US House. (official photo)

Joining Tom now is Democratic Congressman and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. He has represented southern Maryland's 5th District in the House since 1981 and was just re-elected to his 22nd term, making him far and away the longest-serving member of Congress in Maryland's history.

And he has also earned an important place in American history. He has been an influential and consequential part of Democratic leadership for nearly half of his four decades in Congress.

Along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Whip James Clyburn, Hoyer will step aside from his two-decade tenure in senior leadership when the new Congress convenes next month. On Wednesday, Representatives Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California were elected by the Democratic caucus to be the new leadership team.

Rep. Steny Hoyer joins us on Zoom from his office in Washington, D.C.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayRep. Steny HoyerCongressMaryland Politicspolitical partiesMidday Newsmaker
