Mayor Brandon Scott on the GVRS, pension bill veto, Red Line revival?

Published December 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated as the city's 52nd mayor 723 days ago, on December 8, 2020.

Coming up in the second half of today's Midday program, outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer joins Tom to reflect on the passing of the torch from one generation of Democratic leadership to another.

But we begin with a focus on Baltimore City. It’s another installment of our monthly Midday with the Mayor.  Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom on Zoom from his office at City Hall to take questions on key issues facing the mayor, the city and the people of Baltimore.

Topics for today's conversation include the city's troubling murder rate, which has again surpassed 300 this year, for the 8th year in a row; progress in the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy; why the mayor vetoed the City Council's pension bill, and prospects for reviving the Red Line.

Your questions and comments for the mayor are welcome.
Call 410.662.8780. email: [email protected].

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
