What Ya Got Cookin'? Two chefs & Tom's Mom share T-Day recipes

It's the 7th anniversary edition of the universally beloved What Ya Got Cookin'? Pre-Thanksgiving Special here on Midday.

Thursday will mark the third Thanksgiving with COVID hovering over the table. COVID infections and infections from other viruses are on the rise. The Maryland Department of Health reports 18 deaths from COVID related disease in the last 24 hours. Twenty-three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland yesterday. But lots of people have been vaccinated and boosted against COVID, and life is a whole lot more normal than it was over the last two Thanksgiving Days.

Our mission here on Midday is simple: we've got two wonderful chefs at your disposal to share recipes and tips to help make your Thanksgiving dinner a delicious and memorable affair.

Chef Damian Mosley (left) is the owner and proprietor of Blacksauce Kitchen, a mobile food enterprise; Chef John Shields is co-founder of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (courtesy photos)

John Shields is a chef and the proprietor of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art. His latest book is The New Chesapeake Kitchen…

Chef Damian Mosley is the creative force behind Blacksauce Kitchen, which you can find at the Waverly Farmer’s Market and at their storefront on 29th Street in Remington…

And we’ll also check in with Tom's mom, Rosemary Hall, to find out what she’s bringing to Thanksgiving with his nephew in South Carolina.

Rosemary Hall with son Tom in Studio A for Midday's 2018 pre-Thanksgiving show. (photo by Rob Sivak/WYPR)

Whatever you love about Thanksgiving, we’d love to hear about it. What are your family food traditions? Which of the six million ways to make cranberry sauce will you choose tomorrow? Who’s coming to your place, or whose place are you going to?

Katie Lee's Santa Brownie Bites. Click the link for the recipe!

A FEW OF THE RECIPES MENTIONED ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Rosemary Hall (Tom's mom) recommends:

Katie Lee’s (Food Network) Santa Brownie Bites

Chef John Shields recommends:

Champagne Cabbage & Apples

John notes: “Not that I really understand the concept, but some people just do not like sauerkraut—go figure. But I found a solution--a little devious, but a solution nevertheless. And here it is: a braised champagne “kraut,” with ginger, caraway, and a goodly amount of tart apples. The secret is rinsing the sauerkraut well under cold water, and then the kraut naysayers will enjoy a plateful extolling the virtues of cabbage, and, of course, champagne. Honestly, whether you like kraut or not, this dish really is a crowd pleaser.”

Serves 8

6 tablespoons butter or olive oil

2 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (optional)

1 small onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3 tart apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

2 jars (2 pounds each) sauerkraut, rinsed in cold water several times and drained

2 cups dry champagne

1 teaspoon caraway seed (optional)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a heavy ovenproof pot, melt the butter, and if using, render the bacon for a few minutes. Add the onion, ginger, and garlic. Sauté for 4 minutes. Add the apples and sauté for 2 minutes longer.

Place the rinsed sauerkraut into the pot. Pour in the champagne, caraway seed, salt, and pepper. Toss together and bring to a boil.

Cover tightly and bake in the oven for 1 hour.

####

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

John notes: “Sweet potatoes play a major role in the kitchens of the Bay, and I play the role of chief cook at family holiday gatherings. I would be in the doghouse if I did not prepare this traditional dish, in which the cooked sweet potatoes are glazed with an orange-scented maple syrup and topped with black walnuts. Be careful about eating the sweet potatoes piping hot: They tend to stick to the lips.”

Serves 4 to 6

6 large sweet potatoes

¾ cup (firmly packed) brown sugar

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter

¼ cup maple syrup

Grated zest of 1 orange

Juice of 1 orange

½ cup chopped black walnuts

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Generously butter a 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the sweet potatoes and boil until just tender, about 30 to 35 minutes. Drain and peel the sweet potatoes. Cut them into quarters and spread in the baking dish.

Combine the brown sugar, 1/2 cup water, butter, maple syrup, orange zest, and orange juice in a heavy-bottomed pan. Stir to dissolve the sugar, bring to a boil, and cook until the mixture forms a syrup, about 5 minutes.

Pour the syrup over the yams and sprinkle with the chopped nuts.

Cover the baking dish tightly with foil.

Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for 10 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let stand 5 minutes before serving.



####

