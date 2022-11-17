Rousuck's Review: "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Hippodrome

It's time again for a visit with Midday's peripatetic theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Zurin Villanueva in the lead role in "TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL" at the Hippodrome Theatre (Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Photography)

Today, she tells us about the North American touring company production of Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Katori Hall's 2019 Broadway hit, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, currently in the middle of a 6-day run at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The show, co-written by Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, is filled with Tina Turner's greatest hits, and portrays the singer's many challenges on her journey to becoming the Queen of Rock n Roll.

Acclaimed director Phyllida Lloyd leads the show's 30-member cast, with Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers sharing the title role. Music direction is by Alvin Hough, Jr.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, November 20. Follow the show link for more information.