Rousuck's Review: "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Hippodrome

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST
Zurin Villanueva and company in TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Evan Zimmerman_MurphyMade.png
Zurin Villanueva (center) and the touring company of "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical," on stage at the Hippodrome Theatre through November 20. (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

It's time again for a visit with Midday's peripatetic theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Zurin Villanueva in TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy_MurphyMade.png
Zurin Villanueva in the lead role in "TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL" at the Hippodrome Theatre (Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Photography)

Today, she tells us about the North American touring company production of Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Katori Hall's 2019 Broadway hit, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, currently in the middle of a 6-day run at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The show, co-written by Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, is filled with Tina Turner's greatest hits, and portrays the singer's many challenges on her journey to becoming the Queen of Rock n Roll.

Acclaimed director Phyllida Lloyd leads the show's 30-member cast, with Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers sharing the title role. Music direction is by Alvin Hough, Jr.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, November 20. Follow the show link for more information.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckTheaterHippodromeWYPR Arts
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
