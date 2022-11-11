© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections

Published November 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after addressing a post-election night party in Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Senator-elect Fetterman, who will replace retiring Democratic Sen. Pat Toomey, narrowly defeated the Trump-backed GOP candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It’s Midday on PoliticsTom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.

Harris won by a large margin, drawing 60% of the vote, to Mizeur’s 37% (according to preliminary but incomplete vote counts). That margin is about the same as Democrat Jesse Colvin lost by in 2018, the last midterm challenge to Harris. But Heather Mizeur mounted a vigorous and broad-based campaign in the heavily Republican district. She raised more money than Rep. Harris, and she actively engaged his supporters.

Heather Mizeur
Heather Mizeur was the 2022 Democratic nominee for Congress in Maryland’s 1st District. She lost her race to 6-term GOP incumbent Rep. Andy Harris. (campaign photo)

We've invited Mizeur to join us today to reflect on the campaign, and the lessons that she learned, and the lessons that we all can learn.

Heather Mizeur joins us on Zoom from Chestertown…

Later in the hour, Tom speaks with Pamela Wood, who covers politics and government for WYPR's partner news organization, the Baltimore Banner, about the transition between MD Gov. Larry Hogan's administration and the incoming administration of Governor-elect Wes Moore.

Pamela Wood joins us on Zoom.

Then, we take a look at the latest developments in the epic battle to retain or acquire a majority in the US Congress. Tom's next guest today is Theo Meyer, a national political reporter with the Washington Post, and co-author of the Early 202 newsletter.

Theo Meyer joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC.

Pam Wood_Theo Meyer-COMBO.png
Pam Wood is a politics and government reporter for the Baltimore Banner; Theo Meyer is a national political correspondent for the Washington Post, and co-author of the Post's Early 202 newsletter. (photos courtesy Banner/Post)

