midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Midday on Ethics: Dr. Jeffrey Kahn on the perils of biological research

Published November 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
SARS-CoV-2-blk covid19-cdc-scaled.jpg
-
/
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There is still debate within the scientific community over the precise origins of the virus. Some believe it might have been released accidently from a Chinese research laboratory studying the virus in animals. (image credit: CDC)
jeffrey_kahn.jpg
Johns Hopkins University
/
Dr. Jeffrey Kahn is director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics

Today on Midday, it’s another installment in our occasional series, Midday on Ethics.  A computational biologist from Johns Hopkins named Steven Salzberg published a commentary last week on the Hub, a Johns Hopkins University news website, in which he warned of the dangers of creating “superbugs” in labs for purposes of research. Dr. Salzberg has long been a critic of so called “gain of function” research. What is that, and why do others share Dr. Salzberg’s concerns?

That’s where we’ll begin today on this edition of Midday on Ethics.  My guest is our good friend Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

Dr. Jeff Kahn joins us today in Studio A.

