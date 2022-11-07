Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on the COVID, RSV & Flu risks; legal weed

It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen.

The last day of voting in this contentious election season is tomorrow. Among the issues Maryland voters will decide is the future of recreational marijuana. What will the impact on youth be, if the referendum passes and cannabis is legalized?

And, as winter approaches, a possible surge in COVID cases isn’t the only cause for concern. Pediatric wards in hospitals around the country are packed with children suffering from RSV, and the flu is back in force as well. What’s the best way to prepare for the challenges that attend colder weather?

Dr. Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts. She is a former health commissioner of Baltimore and an emergency physician. She teaches at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. She writes a column for the Washington Post. She’s a medical analyst for CNN, a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom…

