Movies: From "Armageddon" to "Till": a fall feast of potent films

Published November 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
TILL MOVIE POSTER.jpeg
The new historical drama recounts the events surrounding the 1955 kidnapping, torture and lynching of Emmett Till, a 14-year old Black youth, in Mississippi, which helped spark the US civil rights movement. (image courtesy Orion/Universal Pictures)

Today, we begin the hour with another installment of Midday at the Moviesour monthly convo about films and filmmaking. We're pleased to have with us again movie mavens Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post, who joins us in Studio A, and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director (ret.) of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater. Jed is with us on Zoom.

Today, we spotlight several new films, including Till, the powerful drama about the events surrounding the 1955 lynching of a 14 year-old Black youth in Mississippi that shocked the nation and ignited the American civil rights movement; and Armageddon Time, a scathing critique of American society.
Both films are showing in local theaters only.

Armageddon Time_Hathaway-Hopkins-Repeta.jpg
Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Banks Repeta star in James Gray's new film, "Armageddon Time," a scathing look at racism and prejudice in American society. (image courtesy Focus Features)

Your questions and comments are welcome! What films or streaming series would you recommend? Call: 410.662.8780 email: [email protected] oR TWEET US: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

