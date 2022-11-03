© 2022 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: "The Lion in Winter" at Everyman Theatre

Published November 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
114_The Lion in Winter_widecrop_credit Teresa Castracane Photography.png
Deborah Hazlett as Eleanor of Aquitaine in Everyman Theatre's production of "The Lion in Winter." (credit Teresa Castracane Photography)

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us every week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she tells us about Everyman Theatre's new production of James Goldman's 1966 play, The Lion in Winter, a classic but still-resonant tale of power, political ambition and treachery, told through the travails of the 12th-centuury English king, Henry II, and his wife, Eleanor of Aquitane.

The historical drama, which was adapted into an Oscar-winning 1968 film starring Peter O'Toole and Katherine Hepburn, touches on themes that recur in today's rancorous pre-election American politics.

The play is directed at The Everyman by the theater's founder and artistic director, Vincent Lancisi. His seven-member cast is led by Jefferson Russell as Henry II, and Deborah Hazlett as Eleanor.

In supporting roles as the three royal sons are Zack Powell as Geoffrey, Ben Ribler as John and Grant Emerson Harvey as Richard, with Ryan Dalasung playing the young French king, Philip II, and Hannah Kelly playing Alais, Philip's sister (and Henry II's mistress).

197_The Lion in Winter_SCALED.png
Jefferson A. Russell as Henry II and Deborah Hazlett as Eleanor of Aquitaine in Everyman Theatre's productiom of "The Lion in Winter." (Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

The Lion in Winter continues at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre through November 13.

