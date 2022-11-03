Devin Allen's "No Justice, No Peace": Photos of the Struggle

Tom's next guest is Devin Allen, the self-trained Baltimore-born artist and photographer who has achieved international renown for his compelling images of social justice protests.

Devin Allen's photo of the 2015 Freddie Gray uprising, and his 2020 image of a Black Trans Lives Matter protest, were separately featured on the covers of Time Magazine, making him one of just a handful of amateur photographers to have had their work published on that prestigious platform.

His photographs have also appeared in New York Magazine, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Aperture, and are part of the permanent collections of the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and the Jule Collins Smith Museum at Auburn University.

He is the founder of Through Their Eyes, a youth photography educational program. He has been honored by The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture for dynamic leadership in the Arts and Activism.

He is winner of the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Fellowship. Also in 2017, he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award as a debut author for his book A Beautiful Ghetto.

His new book is called No Justice, No Peace: From the Civil Rights Movement to Black Lives Matter. It's a themed collection of his own photographs with essays on the struggle by a variety of writers interspersed among them, as well as selected historical images by the late great Black photographer, Gordon Parks.

Devin Allen will be speaking about the book and signing copies Thursday evening (tonight) at 5:30 at Spark Baltimore in the Power Plant Live complex in Baltimore. It’s sponsored by our news partners, The Baltimore Banner.

