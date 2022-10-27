Rousuck's Review: "The Lifespan of a Fact" at MD Ensemble Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, Judy tells us about Maryland Ensemble Theatre's new production of The Lifespan of a Fact.

The 2018 stageplay, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is an adaptation of a book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal that explores the complexity of sorting truth from fiction in writing and in public narratives.

Gené Fouché directs the three-person cast, featuring Sean Byrne, Jack Evans and Laura Stark.

The play contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences.

The Lifetime of a Fact continues at MET in Frederick, Maryland through October 30. Click the links above for more information.

Sean Byrne (left) and Jack Evans in “The Lifespan of a Fact” at Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Frederick (photo credit: Michael Mason Studios)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.