Pre-election politics: analysis with Baltimore Banner's Pamela Wood

Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow.

The Elections Project at the University of Florida reports that in states where early voting has already started, turnout is high. What will that mean in key battleground states like Georgia, Ohio, Arizona and Pennsylvania?

What does it portend here in Maryland, in statewide races for Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller?

A little later in the program, Tom's guest will be Aruna Miller, a former Delegate and running mate for Lt. Governor with the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Wes Moore’s

But we begin today with Pamela Wood, a colleague at our partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She covers Maryland politics and government for the Banner.

Pamela Wood joins us on Zoom.

