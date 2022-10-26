© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Pre-election politics: analysis with Baltimore Banner's Pamela Wood

Published October 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pam Wood Balt Banner-headshot-scaled CROP.png
Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government for The Baltimore Banner. (photo courtesy The Banner)

Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow.

The Elections Project at the University of Florida reports that in states where early voting has already started, turnout is high. What will that mean in key battleground states like Georgia, Ohio, Arizona and Pennsylvania?

What does it portend here in Maryland, in statewide races for Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller?

A little later in the program, Tom's guest will be Aruna Miller, a former Delegate and running mate for Lt. Governor with the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Wes Moore’s

But we begin today with Pamela Wood, a colleague at our partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She covers Maryland politics and government for the Banner.

Pamela Wood joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore BannerMDElections2022Maryland Politics
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre