John Sarbanes, Democrat for MD's 3rd congressional district

Early voting in Maryland begins this Thursday. Today, we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022, Tom's guests are the Democratic and Republican nominees for Maryland's 3rd congressional district.

The district includes Howard and most of Anne Arundel County, plus a slice of Carroll County. It used to include parts of Baltimore City and Montgomery County, but the lines were re-drawn this year.

In the second half of the today's program, Tom speaks with Yuripzy Morgan, the Republican nominee.

But we begin with Congressman John Sarbanes, a Democrat who is running for re-election. Rep. Sarbanes has served in the House since 2007. He serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and the House Oversight and Reform Committee. He also chairs the Democracy Reform Task Force, which was the driving force behind HR1, the For The People Act.

John Sarbanes is 60 years old. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. He lives in Towson. He and his wife are the parents of three adult children.

John Sarbanes joins us on Zoom.

