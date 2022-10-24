© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

John Sarbanes, Democrat for MD's 3rd congressional district

Published October 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photograph of Congressman John Sarbanes on 12/22/18 at his home in Baltimore.
-
/
Rep. John Sarbanes, a Democrat, has represented Maryland's 3rd congressional district since January, 2007. (official photo by Marshall Clarke)

Early voting in Maryland begins this Thursday. Today, we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022, Tom's guests are the Democratic and Republican nominees for Maryland's 3rd congressional district.

The district includes Howard and most of Anne Arundel County, plus a slice of Carroll County. It used to include parts of Baltimore City and Montgomery County, but the lines were re-drawn this year.

In the second half of the today's program, Tom speaks with Yuripzy Morgan, the Republican nominee.

But we begin with Congressman John Sarbanes, a Democrat who is running for re-election. Rep. Sarbanes has served in the House since 2007. He serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and the House Oversight and Reform Committee. He also chairs the Democracy Reform Task Force, which was the driving force behind HR1, the For The People Act.

John Sarbanes is 60 years old. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. He lives in Towson. He and his wife are the parents of three adult children.

John Sarbanes joins us on Zoom.

We welcome your questions or comments via
email: [email protected], or Twitter: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022MDElections2022Election 2022 John SarbanesCongressional RedistrictingMaryland Congressional District 3
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak