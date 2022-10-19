Johnny Olszewski, Jr, Democratic candidate for Baltimore Co. Exec.

Today on Midday, our focus is on Baltimore County.

We begin with another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Johnny Olszewski, Jr., the Democratic Baltimore County Executive who is running for a second term against Republican challenger, former Delegate Pat McDonough.

After a close primary contest in 2018, Olszewski cruised to victory in the General Election, beating Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer by 15 points.

Mr. Olszewski is 40 years old. He holds an undergraduate degree from Goucher College, a master’s degree from the George Washington University and a PhD from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Before taking office as County Executive in 2018, he represented the county in the Maryland House of Delegates, from 2006-2015.

We invited former Del. McDonough to appear on today’s program and he declined our invitation.

County Executive Olszewski joins us on Zoom.

You are welcome to join us as well…Call 410.662.8780. email at [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.