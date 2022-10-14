"Winter Work": A Cold-War thriller from journalist Dan Fesperman

Midday on Books continues with Tom's next guest, Dan Fesperman.

After a long career as a journalist and foreign correspondent for the Baltimore Sun, he turned his attention to writing award-winning thrillers, often set in the foreign locales he covered for the Sun.

His latest novel is a terrific page-turner, set in Berlin, Germany around the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It’s called Winter Work.

Tom's conversation with Dan Fesperman was recorded last week, so we’re not able to take any calls or online comments today.