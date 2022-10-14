© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"Winter Work": A Cold-War thriller from journalist Dan Fesperman

Published October 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Dan Fesperman_WinterWork_cover-COMBO.png
Dan Fesperman, a former foreign correspondent with the Baltimore Sun, has written a series of bestselling thrillers, many set in the international capitals he once covered. (courtesy photo/cover art from Alfred A. Knopf Books)

Midday on Books continues with Tom's next guest, Dan Fesperman.

After a long career as a journalist and foreign correspondent for the Baltimore Sun, he turned his attention to writing award-winning thrillers, often set in the foreign locales he covered for the Sun. 

His latest novel is a terrific page-turner, set in Berlin, Germany around the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It’s called Winter Work

Tom's conversation with Dan Fesperman was recorded last week, so we’re not able to take any calls or online comments today.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Books
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak