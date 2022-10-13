Reviews: "Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci" and "Guys and Dolls"

It's time again for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her revoiews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she brings us reviews of two notable DC productions.

The first is the revival of esteemed playwright Mary Zimmerman's The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci, now on stage at Shakespeare Theatre Company. The highly visual production, directed by the playwright, celebrates the interplay of science, art, and the human spirit as it brings to life the writings of the 15th century Italian artist, engineer and inventor.

The Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci continues at Shakespeare Theatre Company through October 29.

Christopher Donahue and Kasey Foster in Mary Zimmerman's "The Notebooks of LeonardoDaVinci" at Shakespeare Theatre Company. (photo redit: Scott Suchman)

Judy's second review today spotlights the classic Broadway musical, Guys and Dolls, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The popular musical is getting a lavish new production at the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage. It's being directed by Marc Bruni and features an all-star cast, led by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan Detroit, Tony Award® winner Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale as Sky Masterson, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Phillipa Soo as Sarah Brown.

Guys and Dolls continues at The Kennedy Center through October 16. Follow the links for more information.

James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan Detroit and Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide in the Kennedy Center production of "Guys and Dolls." (photo by Jeremy Daniel)

