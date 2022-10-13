© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Reviews: "Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci" and "Guys and Dolls"

Published October 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Notebooks1_credit Scott Suchman.JPG
(Clockwise from upper left) Wai Yim, Adeoye, Louise Lamson and Andrea San Miguel in Mary Zimmerman's "The Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci" at The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. (photo by Scott Suchman)

It's time again for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her revoiews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she brings us reviews of two notable DC productions.

The first is the revival of esteemed playwright Mary Zimmerman's The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci, now on stage at Shakespeare Theatre Company. The highly visual production, directed by the playwright, celebrates the interplay of science, art, and the human spirit as it brings to life the writings of the 15th century Italian artist, engineer and inventor.

The Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci continues at Shakespeare Theatre Company through October 29.

Notebooks2_credit Scott Suchman.jpg
Christopher Donahue and Kasey Foster in Mary Zimmerman's "The Notebooks of LeonardoDaVinci" at Shakespeare Theatre Company. (photo redit: Scott Suchman)

Judy's second review today spotlights the classic Broadway musical, Guys and Dolls, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The popular musical is getting a lavish new production at the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage. It's being directed by Marc Bruni and features an all-star cast, led by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan Detroit, Tony Award® winner Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale as Sky Masterson, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Phillipa Soo as Sarah Brown.

Guys and Dolls continues at The Kennedy Center through October 16. Follow the links for more information.

Guys&Dolls1_credit Jeremy Daniel.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan Detroit and Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide in the Kennedy Center production of "Guys and Dolls." (photo by Jeremy Daniel)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsTheaterJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak