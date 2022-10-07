© 2022 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Opera Baltimore's celebration of soprano Anne Wiggins Brown

Published October 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Anne Wiggins Brown_Porgy&Bess-1945 film_EN_CROP.png
Soprano Anne Wiggins Brown (1912-2009) performing as "Bess" in the 1945 film version of George Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess." Brown was the first to play the role in the classic opera's 1935 Broadway premiere.

Anne Wiggins Brown — whom we hear at the opening of this segment singing "Summertime" from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess — is one of the many great artists to come out of Baltimore’s rich musical community.

Porgy and Bess composer George Gershwin chose the then-23 year-old Brown to sing the title role of "Bess" in his opera, a role that helped launch her storied career.  This weekend, Opera Baltimore will celebrate the great soprano with a festival and concert. Among the featured performers will be the great soprano, composer and educator, Adrienne Danrich.

Julia Cooke_crop_credit Britt Olsen-Ecker.jpg
Julia Cooke is the Artistic and General Director of Opera Baltimore. (photo credit Britt Olsen-Ecker)

Joining Tom now in Studio A with a preview is the Artistic and General Director of Opera Baltimore, Julia Cooke

The Opera on the Avenue festival begins at 10:30 Saturday morning just off Pennsylvania Ave on Cumberland Street. The performance by Adrienne Danrich is tomorrow night at 7:30 at University Baptist Church in Charles Village here in Baltimore. Click the link for more info.

