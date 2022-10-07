Opera Baltimore's celebration of soprano Anne Wiggins Brown
Anne Wiggins Brown — whom we hear at the opening of this segment singing "Summertime" from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess — is one of the many great artists to come out of Baltimore’s rich musical community.
Porgy and Bess composer George Gershwin chose the then-23 year-old Brown to sing the title role of "Bess" in his opera, a role that helped launch her storied career. This weekend, Opera Baltimore will celebrate the great soprano with a festival and concert. Among the featured performers will be the great soprano, composer and educator, Adrienne Danrich.
Artistic and General Director of Opera Baltimore, Julia Cooke
The Opera on the Avenue festival begins at 10:30 Saturday morning just off Pennsylvania Ave on Cumberland Street. The performance by Adrienne Danrich is tomorrow night at 7:30 at University Baptist Church in Charles Village here in Baltimore. Click the link for more info.
