Movies: From "The Woman King" to "Birdy," a feast of new fall films

Published October 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Viola Davios stars as Dahomey warrior Nanisca in "The Woman King" (still credit: Sony Pictures)

Today, we begin the hour with another installment of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. And today we're pleased to have with us again movie mavens Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post, who joins us on Zoom, and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater. He's with us in Studio A.

Today, they spotlight several new films, including The Woman King; Don't Worry, Darling; and Catherine Called Birdy, and review some of the other new movies showcased at last month's Toronto International Film Festival.

Let us know about the films you've been seeing!
Call us: 410.662.8780. email: [email protected] or Tweet us @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

