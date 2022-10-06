Rousuck's Review: Katori Hall's "HooDoo Love" at Spotlighters

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new production of Pulitzer Prize- and Obie Award-winning playwright Katori Hall's 2007 drama, HooDoo Love, on stage now through October 9th at Baltimore's Spotlighters Theatre.

Directed at Spotlighters by Rain Pryor, the play tells the story of Toulou, a Black woman who flees the Mississippi cotton fields of the 1930s to pursure her dream of becoming a blues singer in Memphis. It's a love story laced with magic, and stars Sharon Carter-Brown as Toulou, Andromeda Bacchus as Candy Lady, Mark Wallace as Ace of Spades, and Nikolas Hubbard as Jib.

HooDoo Love continues at Spotlighters Theatre through October 9. Follow the link for more information.

NOTICE: The play contains depictions of sexual assault, rape, and sexual violence, and mature subject matter in dialogue and action. Parental discretion is advised.

Sharon Carter-Brown (left) as Toulou and Mark Wallace as Ace of Spades in "HooDoo Love" now on stage at Spotlighters Theatre. (photo credit: Spotlighters)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

