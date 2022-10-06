© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Katori Hall's "HooDoo Love" at Spotlighters

Published October 6, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Andromeda Bacchus (left) as Candy Lady and Sharon Carter-Brown as Toulou, in "HooDoo Love" at Spotlighters Theatre. (photo credit: Spotlighters)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new production of Pulitzer Prize- and Obie Award-winning playwright Katori Hall's 2007 drama, HooDoo Love, on stage now through October 9th at Baltimore's Spotlighters Theatre.

Directed at Spotlighters by Rain Pryor, the play tells the story of Toulou, a Black woman who flees the Mississippi cotton fields of the 1930s to pursure her dream of becoming a blues singer in Memphis. It's a love story laced with magic, and stars Sharon Carter-Brown as Toulou, Andromeda Bacchus as Candy Lady, Mark Wallace as Ace of Spades, and Nikolas Hubbard as Jib.

HooDoo Love continues at Spotlighters Theatre through October 9. Follow the link for more information.

NOTICE: The play contains depictions of sexual assault, rape, and sexual violence, and mature subject matter in dialogue and action. Parental discretion is advised.

Sharon Carter-Brown (left) as Toulou and Mark Wallace as Ace of Spades in "HooDoo Love" now on stage at Spotlighters Theatre. (photo credit: Spotlighters)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
