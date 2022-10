Tom's next guest is Alice Volpitta, a water quality and monitoring scientist who has served since 2019 as Harbor Water Keeper for Blue Water Baltimore, the local not-for-profit clean water watchdog group.

She has an update on the status of the State’s oversight of Baltimore City's troubled wastewater treatment plants.

Alice Volpitta joins us on Zoom.

A view of the Baltimore's Back River wastewater treatment facility. (photo credit JaneThomas_UMdCES)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.